– Matt Hardy posted the following on Twitter. Noting that he and Jeff will be working the following weekend events…

Jeff & I will be appearing at these @WWE #RAW events this weekend- Fri-Providence, RI

Sat-Champaign, IL

Sun-Cincinnati, OH

Mon-Columbus, OH — Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) April 12, 2017

– WWE.com is running a new poll, asking fans which former Tag Team Champions they would like to see return – The Dudley Boyz, The New Age Outlaws, Santino Marella & Vladimir Kozlov, Shelton Benjamin & Charlie Haas, Batista & Rey Mysterio or La Resistance. Here is how the voting stands…

* Batista & Rey (39%)

* The World’s Greatest Tag Team (25%)

* The Dudleyz (19%)

* The New Age Outlaws (11%)

* Santino Marella & Vladimir Kozlov (5%)