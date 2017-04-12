wrestling / News

WWE News: The Hardys Working Weekend Live Events, New WWE Poll on Tag Team Returns

April 12, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– Matt Hardy posted the following on Twitter. Noting that he and Jeff will be working the following weekend events…

– WWE.com is running a new poll, asking fans which former Tag Team Champions they would like to see return – The Dudley Boyz, The New Age Outlaws, Santino Marella & Vladimir Kozlov, Shelton Benjamin & Charlie Haas, Batista & Rey Mysterio or La Resistance. Here is how the voting stands…

* Batista & Rey (39%)
* The World’s Greatest Tag Team (25%)
* The Dudleyz (19%)
* The New Age Outlaws (11%)
* Santino Marella & Vladimir Kozlov (5%)

article topics :

The Hardy Boyz, WWE, Larry Csonka

Loading...
comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading