wrestling / News
WWE News: The Hardys Working Weekend Live Events, New WWE Poll on Tag Team Returns
– Matt Hardy posted the following on Twitter. Noting that he and Jeff will be working the following weekend events…
Jeff & I will be appearing at these @WWE #RAW events this weekend-
Fri-Providence, RI
Sat-Champaign, IL
Sun-Cincinnati, OH
Mon-Columbus, OH
— Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) April 12, 2017
#BrotherNero & I will be present at these #RAW events FORTHCOMING-
Fri-Providence, RI
Sat-Champaign, IL
Sun-Cincinnati, OH
Mon-Columbus, OH
— Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) April 12, 2017
– WWE.com is running a new poll, asking fans which former Tag Team Champions they would like to see return – The Dudley Boyz, The New Age Outlaws, Santino Marella & Vladimir Kozlov, Shelton Benjamin & Charlie Haas, Batista & Rey Mysterio or La Resistance. Here is how the voting stands…
* Batista & Rey (39%)
* The World’s Greatest Tag Team (25%)
* The Dudleyz (19%)
* The New Age Outlaws (11%)
* Santino Marella & Vladimir Kozlov (5%)