wrestling / News
WWE News: The Hype Bros React to Last Night’s Battle Royal, Wale Joins Titus Worldwide
July 5, 2017 | Posted by
– Here are Zack Ryder and Mojo Rawley, reacting to last night’s Independence Day Battle Royal on Smackdown. During the match, Mojo eliminated Ryder…
Wow……@MojoRawleyWWE #SDLive
— Zack Ryder (@ZackRyder) July 5, 2017
Absolutely no hard feelings @ZackRyder. We talked about this before the match. If I didn't, you would have. @WWE #SDLive pic.twitter.com/SCySfgXyOc
— Mojo Rawley (@MojoRawleyWWE) July 5, 2017
– Here is a video posted after last night’s 205 Live, featuring Wale signing with Titus Worldwide…