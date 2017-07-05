wrestling / News

WWE News: The Hype Bros React to Last Night’s Battle Royal, Wale Joins Titus Worldwide

July 5, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– Here are Zack Ryder and Mojo Rawley, reacting to last night’s Independence Day Battle Royal on Smackdown. During the match, Mojo eliminated Ryder…

– Here is a video posted after last night’s 205 Live, featuring Wale signing with Titus Worldwide…

