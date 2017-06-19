wrestling / News

WWE News: The Hype Bros Want a Tag Title Shot, The Usos & Hardys Tease a Match

June 19, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– Following the Hype Bros win on the MITB kickoff show, Zack Ryder posted the following, claiming that he and Mojo want the tag title shot they won back in December…

– The Usos mentioned possibly facing The Hardys on last night’s MITB kickoff show, Matt Hardy commented on the possibility…

