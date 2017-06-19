wrestling / News
WWE News: The Hype Bros Want a Tag Title Shot, The Usos & Hardys Tease a Match
– Following the Hype Bros win on the MITB kickoff show, Zack Ryder posted the following, claiming that he and Mojo want the tag title shot they won back in December…
After 6 months…I'm back bro. Now it's time for @MojoRawleyWWE & I to get what we EARNED…a Tag Team Championship match! #WWWYKI
— Zack Ryder (@ZackRyder) June 19, 2017
– The Usos mentioned possibly facing The Hardys on last night’s MITB kickoff show, Matt Hardy commented on the possibility…
Will the @WWEUniverse ever see @WWEUsos vs. @MATTHARDYBRAND and @JEFFHARDYBRAND?!? The #SDLive #TagTeamChampions are all about it… #MITB pic.twitter.com/NTO0kJ7Lv4
— WWE (@WWE) June 18, 2017
We are DESTINED to meet @WWEUsos.. The #SDLive #TagTeamTitles will complete our ILLUSTRIOUS collection eventually. We'll be watching #MITB. https://t.co/7I1n1LF4RS
— REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) June 19, 2017