WWE News: The Jetsons & WWE: Robo-WrestleMania! Trailer, Slo Mo Video of Joe vs. Cesaro
February 28, 2017
– Here is the trailer for The Jetsons & WWE: Robo-WrestleMania!, which will be released today on DVD, Blu-ray and digital HD. The film features the voices of Vince McMahon, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Big Show, The Usos, Alicia Fox, Sheamus, Michael Cole, Stardust and Dolph Ziggler…
You're NOT going to want to miss THIS! #RAW @WWEStudios pic.twitter.com/1tcY5iit1S
— WWE (@WWE) February 28, 2017
– Here is slow motion video from last night’s Samoa Joe vs. Cesaro match…