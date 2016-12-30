– UpUpDownDown’s “8 Days of Unboxing” continues, as Xavier Woods and Sasha Banks unboxes new CrunchyRoll merchandise.

– In an interview with SkySports, Sam Gradwell spoke about being signed for WWE’s upcoming UK Championship tournament.

He said: “It has always been seen as quite difficult for guys in the UK to make it in WWE. We have often been typecast and played a stereotypical British gimmick. But guys like Balor and Neville got signed on their ability, having made noise and showcased their talent all over the world – they gave WWE no choice but to take notice and work with them. The same thing applies with this tournament – these 16 are not here by accident. They have not been selected on Twitter following or social-media hype but because Regal has been to numerous shows, scouted wrestlers meticulously and, along with Triple H, made that call. WWE has seen British wrestling is on the rise and come to us.”

– In a post on Instagram, The Miz gave his thoughts on Smackdown having more viewers than RAW this week.