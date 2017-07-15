wrestling / News

WWE News: The Miz Comments On The End of Talking Smack, Wildest WWE Superstar Facial Reactions, Fans Polled On Mae Young Classic

July 15, 2017 | Posted by Joseph Lee

– In a post on Twitter, The Miz commented on the end of Talking Smack as a weekly series. The show will continue to appear on the WWE Network after Smackdown-brand PPVs.

– WWE has posted a new top ten video, featuring the wildest superstar facial reactions.

– WWE has a new poll asking fans who they are excited to see in the Mae Young Classic. The top five choices are: Kairi Sane (17 percent), Bianca Belair (10 percent), Candice LeRae (10 percent), Mia Yim (7 percent), and Tessa Blanchard (6 percent).

