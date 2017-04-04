– Here’s a RAW Fallout video featuring The Revival talking about their main roster debut on RAW. Scott Dawson talked about how there isn’t a tag team alive that can hang with them, saying they are the “Mercedes Benz” of tag teams and WWE’s MVPs. Dash Wilder talked about how they felt that New Day was breaking records they should have broken, so they broke the legs of the guys breaking records they should be breaking. He said they are the greatest tag team of all-time.

– WWE announced that 15,156 fans attended the post-WrestleMania RAW at the Amway Center in Orlando.

– Here’s a new Smackdown promo featuring the Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton feud.