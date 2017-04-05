wrestling / News
WWE News: The Rock and Jimmy Fallon Film Footage at Universal Studios, Taz Says Roman Reigns Should Be a Heel
– The Rock and Jimmy Fallon were filming material at Universal Studios Orlando this morning for tonight’s episode of The Tonight Show.
– On today’s edition of The Taz Show, Taz spoke about Undertaker passing the torch to Roman Reigns. Taz says WWE should keep him out of stables and also need to not over-expose him on their TV, because less is more with Reigns. He also says he should be a heel.