wrestling / News

WWE News: The Rock and Jimmy Fallon Film Footage at Universal Studios, Taz Says Roman Reigns Should Be a Heel

April 5, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– The Rock and Jimmy Fallon were filming material at Universal Studios Orlando this morning for tonight’s episode of The Tonight Show.

– On today’s edition of The Taz Show, Taz spoke about Undertaker passing the torch to Roman Reigns. Taz says WWE should keep him out of stables and also need to not over-expose him on their TV, because less is more with Reigns. He also says he should be a heel.

article topics :

Roman Reigns, Taz, WWE, Larry Csonka

Loading...
comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading