WWE News: The Rock and Nikki Bella Featured on Top Instagram Photos of the Week, WrestleMania 31 Highlight Clip Showcases Randy Orton’s Stunning RKO

March 26, 2017 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris

– WWE released its top 25 Instagram photos of the week. The featured stars this week include The Miz and Maryse, Nikki Bella, and The Rock. You can check out some of the top photos below.

– WWE released a WrestleMania 31 highlight clip, showcasing Randy Orton hitting Seth Rollins with a jaw-dropping RKO during their singles match. You can check out the highlight clip below.

