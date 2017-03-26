wrestling / News
WWE News: The Rock and Nikki Bella Featured on Top Instagram Photos of the Week, WrestleMania 31 Highlight Clip Showcases Randy Orton’s Stunning RKO
– WWE released its top 25 Instagram photos of the week. The featured stars this week include The Miz and Maryse, Nikki Bella, and The Rock. You can check out some of the top photos below.
Flying to Vegas today for work and going over all my biz, then that feeling hits me…how wild and crazy I get when I go to Vegas… I give the word "bender" a new meaning jack. Then I said F*ck it and threw business plans in the air while staring at the camera like a G. Then I humbly picked my papers up because in actuality my version of "wild" in Vegas is going to work, the gym and eating dead cow w/ baked potatoes and tequila. Happy Sunday everyone. Have a great productive week. And say f*ck it and throw your papers around every once in a while. It's fun.
– WWE released a WrestleMania 31 highlight clip, showcasing Randy Orton hitting Seth Rollins with a jaw-dropping RKO during their singles match. You can check out the highlight clip below.