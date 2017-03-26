Flying to Vegas today for work and going over all my biz, then that feeling hits me…how wild and crazy I get when I go to Vegas… I give the word "bender" a new meaning jack. Then I said F*ck it and threw business plans in the air while staring at the camera like a G. Then I humbly picked my papers up because in actuality my version of "wild" in Vegas is going to work, the gym and eating dead cow w/ baked potatoes and tequila. Happy Sunday everyone. Have a great productive week. And say f*ck it and throw your papers around every once in a while. It's fun.

