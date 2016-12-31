– The Rock shared a photo on Instagram, sharing how he bought his father, WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson, a new car for Christmas. The Rock also shared a touching story about how his father’s life after becoming homeless at age 13.

– WWE released this week’s new Top 10 video, which features the Top 10 New Catchphrases of 2016. You can check out the video in the player below.

– WWE has a new poll up asking fans which female Superstar had the best year for 2016. The current poll winner is Nikki Bella at 29 percent, Sasha Banks came in second with 28 percent, Charlotte came in third with 19 percent, Becky Lynch was fourth with eight percent, and Asuka was last with six percent.