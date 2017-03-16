wrestling / News

WWE News: The Rock Comments on SNL Hosting Gig, AAA Allegedly Steals Lucha Libre’s Logo

March 16, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– AAA is being accused of ripping off the logo for Lucha Libre for their new contest to find new talent. The company used a new logo for the contest that, as WZ reports is incredibly similar to the logo for Arizona-based Lucha Libre Pro’s logo, which was first seen back in 2013.

You can see a comparison of the logos at the link; it is conceivable that AAA may have legal issues in using the logo of Licha Libre Pro presses the issue.

– The Rock posted the following to Instagram after the announcement that he would host Saturday Night Live for a fifth time for the show’s season finale:

