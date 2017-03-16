wrestling / News
WWE News: The Rock Comments on SNL Hosting Gig, AAA Allegedly Steals Lucha Libre’s Logo
– AAA is being accused of ripping off the logo for Lucha Libre for their new contest to find new talent. The company used a new logo for the contest that, as WZ reports is incredibly similar to the logo for Arizona-based Lucha Libre Pro’s logo, which was first seen back in 2013.
You can see a comparison of the logos at the link; it is conceivable that AAA may have legal issues in using the logo of Licha Libre Pro presses the issue.
– The Rock posted the following to Instagram after the announcement that he would host Saturday Night Live for a fifth time for the show’s season finale:
BREAKING: LIVE FROM NEW YORK… Honored to host the Season Finale of SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE and join their illustrious, exclusive and highly sexy 5X Host Club! I started my career 20yrs ago in NYC and from that vey first night, the city embraced me as a son. This SNL is special. I'm coming home to make history and have a KILLER show with the brilliant SNL cast and production team (I may or may not get slightly drunk 3 out of the 7 days I'm there). #SNL #SeasonFinale #MakingHistory #5xHostClub #NYC MAY 20th ???