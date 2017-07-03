wrestling / News
WWE News: The Rock Does Dodgeball Promo For Omaze Campaign, Angle & Big Show on Ride Along
July 3, 2017
– The Rock posted the following video to his Twitter account promoting the Stiller Foundation campaign through Omaze. Contest winners will get an afternoon playing dodgeball with Ben Stiller and in this video, Rock talks about which team he will join from the film: Average Joe’s or Globo Gym.
When @RedHourBen calls me out.. Told em just roll the camera and let me riff… 80's wrestling promo style. @omaze @stillerorg #TeamGlobo 💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/bE5CuRsfea
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 3, 2017
– Here is video from Monday night’s episode of WWE Ride Along, with Kurt Angle & Big Show: