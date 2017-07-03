wrestling / News

WWE News: The Rock Does Dodgeball Promo For Omaze Campaign, Angle & Big Show on Ride Along

July 3, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– The Rock posted the following video to his Twitter account promoting the Stiller Foundation campaign through Omaze. Contest winners will get an afternoon playing dodgeball with Ben Stiller and in this video, Rock talks about which team he will join from the film: Average Joe’s or Globo Gym.

– Here is video from Monday night’s episode of WWE Ride Along, with Kurt Angle & Big Show:

article topics :

Kurt Angle, The Big Show, The Rock (Dwayne Johnson), WWE Ride Along, Jeremy Thomas

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading