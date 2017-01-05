wrestling / News

WWE News: The Rock Does New Q&A Video, Nia Jax Hits the Gym

January 5, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The Rock Dwayne Johnson

– The Rock posted a new Q&A video to his official YouTube account, answering questions from the comments section of his account:

– Nia Jax posted the following pics of her hitting the gym:

article topics :

Nia Jax, The Rock (Dwayne Johnson), WWE, Jeremy Thomas

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading