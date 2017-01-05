wrestling / News
WWE News: The Rock Does New Q&A Video, Nia Jax Hits the Gym
January 5, 2017 | Posted by
– The Rock posted a new Q&A video to his official YouTube account, answering questions from the comments section of his account:
– Nia Jax posted the following pics of her hitting the gym:
Making that ugly face to push through my lift 😫🤢 #GrindDNA #NotLikeMostGirls #PushPress @olyconcepts @steakfri pic.twitter.com/NoAUy6vKz4
— Nia Jax (@NiaJaxWWE) January 3, 2017
Week 2. Always working on getting better & stronger. 😬💪🏽👊🏼 #NiaJax #NotLikeMostGirls #GrindDNA pic.twitter.com/ilFGqUByN0
— Nia Jax (@NiaJaxWWE) January 5, 2017