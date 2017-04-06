wrestling / News
WWE News: The Rock Mascot Photobombs With Jimmy Fallon, New Undertaker Shirt, Booker T Talks Mayoral Run Plans
– WWE Shop is now selling a “Thank You Taker” shirt, as you can see below:
Thank you, Taker! Two new tees available now at #WWEShop.#WWE #Undertakerhttps://t.co/vZ6EQYfufV pic.twitter.com/vJyyqmevvC
— WWEShop.com (@WWEShop) April 6, 2017
– Booker T spoke with FOX Business about his plans to run for maoyr of Houston in 2018. You can watch part of the interview below:
– Here is a video with The Rock and Jimmy Fallon teaming up for a “Tonight Show Photobomb.” The video was shot at Universal Studios Orlando and sees the two dressing in costumes of themselves as they take pictures with park guests: