WWE News: The Rock Mascot Photobombs With Jimmy Fallon, New Undertaker Shirt, Booker T Talks Mayoral Run Plans

April 6, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– WWE Shop is now selling a “Thank You Taker” shirt, as you can see below:

– Booker T spoke with FOX Business about his plans to run for maoyr of Houston in 2018. You can watch part of the interview below:

– Here is a video with The Rock and Jimmy Fallon teaming up for a “Tonight Show Photobomb.” The video was shot at Universal Studios Orlando and sees the two dressing in costumes of themselves as they take pictures with park guests:

