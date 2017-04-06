– WWE Shop is now selling a “Thank You Taker” shirt, as you can see below:

– Booker T spoke with FOX Business about his plans to run for maoyr of Houston in 2018. You can watch part of the interview below:

– Here is a video with The Rock and Jimmy Fallon teaming up for a “Tonight Show Photobomb.” The video was shot at Universal Studios Orlando and sees the two dressing in costumes of themselves as they take pictures with park guests: