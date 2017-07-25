wrestling / News
WWE News: The Rock Praises Nia Jax, New WWE Celebrating Champions Video,
July 25, 2017 | Posted by
– WWE posted the following on Twitter, showing off their latest “Celebrating Champions” video, featuring WWE Ambassador Dana Warrior and Special Olympics Athlete Cornell Gray. Gray was in attendance for last night’s Raw in DC.
WWE is proud to welcome a true #WWEHero to #RAW, @SpecialOlympics athlete Cornell Gray! #CelebratingChampions @WWECommunity @DanaWarriorWWE pic.twitter.com/X0G6SCL8VV
— WWE (@WWE) July 25, 2017
– The Rock posted the following on Twitter, praising his cousin Nia Jax…
Great seeing my cousin's progress in @WWE. Pro wrestling is a hardcore life – especially for the women. Proud of her and all the ladies. 👊🏾 https://t.co/5Yuy6NlmbS
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 25, 2017