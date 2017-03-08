– PWInsider reports that boxing trainer Lou Deva, who played the Roddy Piper’s trainer for his WrestleMania 2 boxing match against Mr. T, passed away today at the age of ninety-five. Duva managed nineteen world champions including Evander Holyfield, Hector Camacho, Lennox Lewis and Vinny Paz during his legendary career.

On behalf of 411, our condolences to the family, friends and fans of Mr. Duva.

– The Rock reposted some comments that Tessa Blanchard made on Instagram about filming for WWE Studios’ Paige biopic Fighting With My Family. He added the caption, “Really touched by @tessa_blanchard’s words below. I’m producing an autobiographical film called “Fighting With My Family” and needed to have the BEST women’s wrestlers on the planet. Tessa’s one of the best. Loved her energy, passion and work ethic. What also caught my attention was her extreme level of humility when I was in the ring with her. Stuff you don’t see that often these days from Superstars. Best part about Tessa, I had NO IDEA she has iconic wrestling bloodlines. #BlanchardOhana”