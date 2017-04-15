– Jerry Lynn was recently a guest trainer at the WWE Performance Center where he spoke to WWE about it. He said WWE contacted him and he “jumped on the opportunity”. He was amazed at the Performance Center and compared it to when he started in wrestling. He was asked about his shorter hair and said that “the hairline was marching backwards.” When he realized he looked like Randy “The Ram” from The Wrestler, he had to get it cut.

– WWE has a new poll asking fans which WWE superstar they’d like to hang out with on spring break. Enzo and Cass are currently ahead with 27%, followed by The New Day (26%) and Sheamus & Cesaro (21%) in the top three.

– The Rock posted a behind-the-scenes clip of Ballers on Instagram and told a story about pranking the stage crew. He wrote: