wrestling / News
WWE News: The Rock Pranks His Stage Crew, Jerry Lynn Talks About Guest Coaching At Performance Center, Fans Polled On Hanging With WWE Stars
– Jerry Lynn was recently a guest trainer at the WWE Performance Center where he spoke to WWE about it. He said WWE contacted him and he “jumped on the opportunity”. He was amazed at the Performance Center and compared it to when he started in wrestling. He was asked about his shorter hair and said that “the hairline was marching backwards.” When he realized he looked like Randy “The Ram” from The Wrestler, he had to get it cut.
– WWE has a new poll asking fans which WWE superstar they’d like to hang out with on spring break. Enzo and Cass are currently ahead with 27%, followed by The New Day (26%) and Sheamus & Cesaro (21%) in the top three.
– The Rock posted a behind-the-scenes clip of Ballers on Instagram and told a story about pranking the stage crew. He wrote:
When you're evil, you gotta commit to the laugh 😈 When you see this huge green screen scene in #Ballers this summer, I would've just crashed my monster truck and me and the announcer will be standing in the middle of 30,000 fans in Las Vegas who go WILD when I announce I'm bringing an NFL team to Vegas. Before the scene, our prop master @ottoprops44 who's in charge of all my props on set says ~ Hey DJ, I laid down pads and soft black blankets for you to throw your helmet on since the helmet is expensive, we don't want it to crack and we only have one for the whole shoot tonight. Me ~ You got it brother Otto, I'll gently toss the helmet on the soft and safe black blankets. Then I purposely throw the helmet on the ground, it cracks and we can't use it anymore. Director yells, "Cut". The whole crew laughs, Otto cries and I continue to be the evil asshole always looking to have fun with the crew. 😈 #OnSet #Ballers #LuvThisCrew #AlwaysABlast #NFLTeamRelocations #ArtImitatingLife #AndFuckThisHelmet 😉