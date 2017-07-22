– Noelle Foley has interviewed both Bayley and the Bella Twins at San Diego Comic-Con for Ringside Collectibles. Here are the videos:

– In a post on Instagram, Mike Kanellis showed himself getting ready for his match with Sami Zayn by wearing a Rock t-shirt. The Rock responded on Twitter.

Kill it brother! Be safe on that crazy road and keep having fun. 🤙🏾💪🏾 @WWE https://t.co/XylurqUtjk — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 22, 2017

– WWE.com has a new poll asking fans who the funniest WWE superstars ever are. The Rock leads with 38%, followed by DX (10%), Chris Jericho (9%), Santino Marella (6%), The New Day (6%), Enzo Amore (6%), Bobby Heenan (5%), Steve Austin (5%), Eddie Guerrero (5%), Edge and Christian (4%), Kurt Angle (2%), R-Truth (2%), Goldust (1%), Mick Foley (1%) and William Regal (1%).