– WWE released this week’s Canvas 2 Canvas video, which features new artwork for NXT. You can check out the video below.

– The Rock posted the following on his Instagram earlier, noting how it’s been a tough and emotional week. The father of Rock’s girlfriend, Lauren Hashian, recently passed away. You can read The Rock’s thoughts below:

Great therapeutic way to end a very tough and emotional week. We blew off lots of steam. Thank you guys so much for the outpouring of luv, support and condolences. Means so much to me and our family. In the wake of any death, we gotta live as greatly as we possibly can, hold onto our faith, be grateful for every blessing and hug and protect our loved ones just that much tighter. You guys have a great Sunday and let’s have a productive week. Thank you again. Grateful for the luv. Luv u back. 🤙🏾