WWE News: The Rock to Host Saturday Night Live, Emma & Summer Rae Participating in The -Sports Celebrity Bootcamp
– According to wrestlezone.com, The Rock will host the May 20th season finale of Saturday Night Live. This will be The Rock’s fifth time hosting the show, joining Tom Hanks, Christopher Walken, Steve Martin, Justin Timberlake, Bill Murray, John Goodman, and Alec Baldwin in the five-time host club.
– Emma and Summer Rae will be participating in the E-Sports Celebrity Bootcamp broadcast tonight at 10PM ET. Thy posted the following on Twitter…
Today's the big day! Watch the #Esports Celebrity Bootcamp Broadcast @ 10pm https://t.co/ijAGZvn79F OR https://t.co/SwCgZ7c114 @Twitch @Beam pic.twitter.com/gGJ1qtqngh
— EMMA (@EmmaWWE) March 16, 2017
It's broadcast day in #nyc! Details coming soon of where you can watch @EmmaWWE & I compete live tonight on @Beam & @Twitch! #esports pic.twitter.com/2ulr81jYeC
— Summer Rae (@RealSummerWWE) March 16, 2017
Beautiful morning in #NYC headed to @MicrosoftStore with @RealSummerWWE for the #esportscelebritybootcamp #esports pic.twitter.com/SvnRwa17v4
— EMMA (@EmmaWWE) March 15, 2017
TONIGHT 10pm EST 🎮🎮https://t.co/su4jdVfIudhttps://t.co/1rvlWJ1HMr #eSportsCelebrityBootCamp @TheNetwork2017 pic.twitter.com/N0hoPjS9Jv
— Summer Rae (@RealSummerWWE) March 16, 2017