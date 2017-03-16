wrestling / News

WWE News: The Rock to Host Saturday Night Live, Emma & Summer Rae Participating in The -Sports Celebrity Bootcamp

March 16, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– According to wrestlezone.com, The Rock will host the May 20th season finale of Saturday Night Live. This will be The Rock’s fifth time hosting the show, joining Tom Hanks, Christopher Walken, Steve Martin, Justin Timberlake, Bill Murray, John Goodman, and Alec Baldwin in the five-time host club.

– Emma and Summer Rae will be participating in the E-Sports Celebrity Bootcamp broadcast tonight at 10PM ET. Thy posted the following on Twitter…

