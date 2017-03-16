– According to wrestlezone.com, The Rock will host the May 20th season finale of Saturday Night Live. This will be The Rock’s fifth time hosting the show, joining Tom Hanks, Christopher Walken, Steve Martin, Justin Timberlake, Bill Murray, John Goodman, and Alec Baldwin in the five-time host club.

– Emma and Summer Rae will be participating in the E-Sports Celebrity Bootcamp broadcast tonight at 10PM ET. Thy posted the following on Twitter…