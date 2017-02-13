wrestling / News
WWE News: The Rock Tweets About Wyatt’s Title Win, Daniel Bryan Unboxed His Seed Bank
– The Rock posted the following on Twitter, commenting on Bray Wyatt’s WWE title win last night…
Hell yes. Big fan of his talent and couldn't happen to a better dude. Welcome to the club, enjoy the ride and have fun! Congrats brother. https://t.co/fdtl1CwKQq
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 13, 2017
– Here is Daniel Bryan, unboxing his new Seed Bank Box in this video from The Bella Twins’ YouTube channel….