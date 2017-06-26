wrestling / News
WWE News: The Titus Brand Works Out at UCLA, Preview For Tonight’s WWE Ride Along
June 26, 2017 | Posted by
– Here are Titus O’Neil and Apollo Crews, working out at the UCLA facilities before tonight’s Raw in Los Angeles…
Thanks @Coach_Alosi @UCLAFootball for welcoming @ApolloCrews into the #Bruins Family 2Day #TitusBrand came in at @TEDxUCLA #TitusWorldwide pic.twitter.com/dwCDCpW9oE
— Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) June 26, 2017
– Here is the preview for tonight’s episode of WWE Ride Along with Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens…