WWE News: The Top 10 Moments From Raw, Lesnar Advertised For March 12th MSG Show #WWE #Raw #MSG
– Here are the top 10 moments from last night’s Raw…
– The Madison Square garden Twitter posted the following, promoting the March 12th Road to WrestleMania event, featuring Brock Lesnar…
What will happen on an action-packed night as The Road to @WWE #Wrestlemania comes through @TheGarden on March 12! https://t.co/4XzJVG5MZ2 pic.twitter.com/zB8WckeSIu
— MSG (@TheGarden) January 9, 2017