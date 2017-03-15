– WWE.com is running a poll, asking fans the about the craziest, most extreme moment of Shane McMahon’s career. Jumping off the top of Hell in a Cell through the announce table at WrestleMania 32, getting tossed through the glass by Kurt Angle at King of the Ring 2001, being knocked off the top of the entrance stage by Steve Blackman at SummerSlam 2000 or hitting Big Show with an elbow drop from the top of the Titantron at Backlash 2001. The voting is breaking down as follows…

* WrestleMania 32 – 55%

* Backlash 2001 – 19%

* SummerSlam 2000 – 19%

