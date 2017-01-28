– A small portion of tickets have been released for tonight’s NXT Takeover: San Antonio event now that set-up for production has been completed.

– WWE has started to reveal pre-sale codes for AXXESS through the Facebook pages of different WWE superstars.

– PWInsider reports that there are plans to film Holy Foley footage during this weekend while the company is in Texas. This would be in addition to the new episodes that air tomorrow after the Rumble.