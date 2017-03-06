wrestling / News

WWE News: Title Match Added to Raw, Triple H Comments on Rick Rude’s HOF Induction

March 6, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– A Raw Tag Team Championship rematch from Fastlane will take place on tonight’s Raw, as Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson will defend against Enzo Amore and Big Cass. You can see video below of Gallows and Anderson discussing last night’s finish and tonight’s match:

– Triple H posted the following to Twitter after it was announced that “Ravishing” Rick Rude will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame by Ricky Steamboat:

article topics :

Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, RAW, Rick Rude, Triple H, Jeremy Thomas

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading