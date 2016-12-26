wrestling / News
WWE News: Title Match Set For 205 Live, Anderson and Gallows Video From Raw
– It was announced tonight on Raw that Rich Swann will face Neville on 205 Live with the Cruiserweight Championship on the line. Neville issued the challenge after his win over TJ Perkins, which Swann later accepted. You can see video from the segments below:
.@WWENeville lays down the challenge to #Cruiserweight Champion @GottaGetSwann for #205Live tomorrow night. #RAW #KingOfTheCruiserweights pic.twitter.com/buJ586bgXF
— WWE (@WWE) December 27, 2016
After @WWE #Cruiserweight Champion @GottaGetSwann accepts @WWENeville's challenge for #205Live, Neville ambushes the champ on #RAW. pic.twitter.com/ZrCiEIsxW3
— WWE (@WWE) December 27, 2016
– Here is a video from Raw with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson ruining some post-Christmas fun after Bayley presented Goldust with a gift: