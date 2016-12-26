wrestling / News

WWE News: Title Match Set For 205 Live, Anderson and Gallows Video From Raw

December 26, 2016 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– It was announced tonight on Raw that Rich Swann will face Neville on 205 Live with the Cruiserweight Championship on the line. Neville issued the challenge after his win over TJ Perkins, which Swann later accepted. You can see video from the segments below:

– Here is a video from Raw with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson ruining some post-Christmas fun after Bayley presented Goldust with a gift:

