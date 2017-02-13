– Triple H has announced that next week’s NXT taping will feature Shinsuke Nakamura’s return and Kassius Ohno against Bobby Roode for the NXT Championship. The taping takes place on February 22nd in Orlando:

– WWE posted video of Xavier Woods paying up after losing his Super Bowl bet with Kofi Kingston. The loser had to wear the winning team’s uniform and Woods, who bet on the Falcons, showed up to Raw in Patriots gear: