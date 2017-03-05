wrestling / News
WWE News: Title Match Set For Raw, Bayley vs. Charlotte Highlights
– Neville is set for a title defense on Raw. As you can see in the below video, the Cruiserweight Champion was backstage after his win over Jack Gallagher when he was stopped by Rich Swann. Swann told Neville that he was taking his rematch for the championship on Monday’s episode:
– WWE posted the following highlight video and pics of Bayley’s Raw Women’s Championship title defense at Fastlane over Charlotte Flair:
