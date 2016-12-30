wrestling

WWE News: Tito Ortiz Backstage at WWE House Show, JBL to Deliver Keynote at Rugby Event

December 30, 2016 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– JBL has been announced as the keynote speaker at USA Rugby’s 2017 National Development Summit Dinner of Champions event. HBl is the founder of the Beyond Rugby Bermuda program, which combines academic and family resources with the sport via the Bermuda Rugby Football Union and the Family Centre of Bermuda. The event is on January 14th.

– Tito Ortiz and actress Luenell were backstage at Friday night’s WWE house show in L.A. You can see some pics below:

