WWE News: Titus O’Neil Celebrates Father’s Day, Legends Acknowledged at MITB

June 18, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– WWE posted the following picture of the WWE Legends at Money in the Bank on Sunday, including Baron Von Raschke, Bob Orton, Ric Flair and Sgt. Slaughter:

– The company also posted the following video to their Faceboo kpage of Titus O’Neil celebrating Father’s Day with his family at the event:

