WWE News: Titus O’Neil Celebrates Father’s Day, Legends Acknowledged at MITB
June 18, 2017
– WWE posted the following picture of the WWE Legends at Money in the Bank on Sunday, including Baron Von Raschke, Bob Orton, Ric Flair and Sgt. Slaughter:
Tonight we celebrate HISTORY as @WWE Hall of Famers @_SgtSlaughter, Cowboy #BobOrton Jr. and @RicFlairNatrBoy sit ringside at #MITB! pic.twitter.com/hqHlvGroqy
— WWE (@WWE) June 19, 2017
– The company also posted the following video to their Faceboo kpage of Titus O’Neil celebrating Father’s Day with his family at the event: