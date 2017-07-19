wrestling / News

WWE News: Titus O’Neil Gives Back to Tampa Youth, James Ellsworth Celebrates One Year With WWE

July 19, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– Titus O’Neil and the Embracing Legacy organization are hosting 100 kids from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Tampa today at Busch Gardens amusement park. Titus posted the following…

– James Ellsworth posted the following on Twitter, noting that he is celebrating one year with WWE…

