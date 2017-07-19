wrestling / News
WWE News: Titus O’Neil Gives Back to Tampa Youth, James Ellsworth Celebrates One Year With WWE
– Titus O’Neil and the Embracing Legacy organization are hosting 100 kids from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Tampa today at Busch Gardens amusement park. Titus posted the following…
Workout complete&Now time for some fun hosting 100kids today at @BuschGardens from @BGCTampa @EmbracingLegacy @AcademyPrepTPA #YouthSuccess pic.twitter.com/23Dw983Vxo
— Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) July 19, 2017
– James Ellsworth posted the following on Twitter, noting that he is celebrating one year with WWE…
Next week is my one year anniversary of taking the @WWEUniverse by storm, I should be celebrating on #SDLive but GM DB took that from me pic.twitter.com/NYzotzKrU1
— James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) July 19, 2017