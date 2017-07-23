– Titus O’Neil threw out the first pitch at the “Chomp at the Trop” Tampa Bay Rays vs. Texas Rangers game at Tropicana Field in Tampa, FL last night.

– A new articled on Forbes criticizes Vince McMahon for cancelling Talking Smack, claiming it shows he is out of touch “and has been for quite some time.”

It reads: “It is McMahon’s micromanagement of ridiculous details such as these that have put a stranglehold on his announcers, wrestlers and other on-screen performers, who are afraid that saying “belt” instead of “championship” might earn them some backstage heat with the boss, stifling their abilities as a performer in the process.”

– Nikki Bella dressed up as Wonder Woman for Comic-Con, which you can see in the video below.