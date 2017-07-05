wrestling / News

WWE News: Today’s Wrestling Birthdays, WWE Producer Praises 205 Live Main Event

July 5, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– WWE producer Adam Pearce posted the following on Twitter, praising last night’s 205 Live main event between TJP & Rich Swann…

– Here are today’s wrestling birthdays…

* Jamie Dundee (45)
* Jerry Sags of the Nasty Boys (52)
* Hillbilly Jim (64)

article topics :

205 Live, Adam Pearce, WWE, Larry Csonka

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading