WWE News: Today’s Wrestling Birthdays, WWE Producer Praises 205 Live Main Event
July 5, 2017
– WWE producer Adam Pearce posted the following on Twitter, praising last night’s 205 Live main event between TJP & Rich Swann…
THANK YOU, Phoenix! And what a match between @GottaGetSwann and @MegaTJP! #205Live #SDLive #IndependenceDay
— Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) July 5, 2017
– Here are today’s wrestling birthdays…
* Jamie Dundee (45)
* Jerry Sags of the Nasty Boys (52)
* Hillbilly Jim (64)