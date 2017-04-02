wrestling / News
WWE News: Tom Phillips Becomes Fifth Man to Call Lead at WrestleMania, Orlando Gets Taken over, and Another Photo of Camping World Stadium
April 2, 2017 | Posted by
– WWE posted the following tweet and video on taking over Orlando for WrestleMania.
We said we'd TAKE OVER Orlando for #WrestleMania Week… and WE DELIVERED! pic.twitter.com/3m62esgflF
— WWE (@WWE) April 2, 2017
– WWE posted the following tweet on announcer Tom Phillips calling Lead at WrestleMania 33 tonight:
Only 4 men have called Lead at #WrestleMania: Vince, Gorilla, JR & Cole. Tonight a 5th joins…congrats @TomPhillipsWWE! pic.twitter.com/57aqwsdX2v
— WWE (@WWE) April 2, 2017
– Here’s an overhead shot WWE released for WrestleMania 33 of Camping World Stadium:
The @CWStadium is FILLING UP as the @WWEUniverse gets ready to be taken on the #UltimateThrillRide! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/fLE3ZayqUd
— WWE (@WWE) April 2, 2017