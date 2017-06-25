– Tom Phillips posted to Twitter noting that he is finished up with NXT. Mauro Ranallo is now the lead voice for the brand, where Phillips has been since 2012. Phillips now works the Smackdown brand with JBL and Byron Saxton.

It has been one of the great joys of my career to be a part of NXT since 2012. I am eternally grateful for the opportunity! — Tom Phillips (@TomPhillipsWWE) June 23, 2017

– Heel By Nature posted the following video featuring two weird WWE commercials that have aired on 2×2 in Russua, the channel that carries WWE programming in the country. The first features graphics inlaid over WWE programming, including a gladiator mask on Charlotte and an explosion over AJ Styles during a match with John Cena while the second puts party hats on the stars and accompanies hits with confetti explosions: