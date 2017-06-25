wrestling / News

WWE News: Tom Phillips Finished With NXT, Funny Russian WWE Commercials

June 25, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Tom Phillips posted to Twitter noting that he is finished up with NXT. Mauro Ranallo is now the lead voice for the brand, where Phillips has been since 2012. Phillips now works the Smackdown brand with JBL and Byron Saxton.

– Heel By Nature posted the following video featuring two weird WWE commercials that have aired on 2×2 in Russua, the channel that carries WWE programming in the country. The first features graphics inlaid over WWE programming, including a gladiator mask on Charlotte and an explosion over AJ Styles during a match with John Cena while the second puts party hats on the stars and accompanies hits with confetti explosions:

article topics :

NXT, Tom Phillips, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading