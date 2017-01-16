– The WWE Smackdown crew runs in Jonesboro, Arkansas at ASU Convocation Center.

– The dark matches advertised for tonight’s WWE Raw event are Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins vs. Chris Jericho.

– Triple H posted the following, hyping the 2016 NXT awards. They will be announced during a one-hour pre-show ahead of the NXT San Antonio event…