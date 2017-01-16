wrestling / News
WWE News: Tonight’s Raw Dark Match, Triple H Hypes The 2016 NXT Awards, Smackdown in Arkansas Tonight
– The WWE Smackdown crew runs in Jonesboro, Arkansas at ASU Convocation Center.
– The dark matches advertised for tonight’s WWE Raw event are Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins vs. Chris Jericho.
– Triple H posted the following, hyping the 2016 NXT awards. They will be announced during a one-hour pre-show ahead of the NXT San Antonio event…
.@WWENXT changed the landscape of our industry in 2016…
…and now it's time to vote for the best. #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/zmAYDZ0q5u
— Triple H (@TripleH) January 16, 2017