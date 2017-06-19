– The Smackdown crew runs a live event tonight in Indianapolis, Indiana at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Randy Orton, AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal and the Singh Brothers, Shinsuke Nakamura, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Baron Corbin, Tye Dillinger, Charlotte, and Dolph Ziggler are scheduled to appear.

– The dark matches for tonight’s WWE Raw are Roman Reigns vs. Bray Wyatt and Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe.