wrestling / News
WWE News: Tonight’s Smackdown Dark Matches, EVOLVE Announces Tag Tile Match
February 7, 2017 | Posted by
– The advertised dark main events for tonight’s WWE Smackdown are WWE Champion John Cena vs. AJ Styles, Dean Ambrose The Miz for the Intercontinental Championship.
– EVOLVE announced the following tag title match for WrestleMania weekend…
EVOLVE Tag Title Match: Fred Yehi & Tracy Williams vs Michael Elgin & Donovan Dijak – EVOLVE – March 30 – Orlando – https://t.co/8yDYPx7uCX
— Gabe Sapolsky (@BookItGabe) February 7, 2017