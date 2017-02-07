wrestling / News

WWE News: Tonight’s Smackdown Dark Matches, EVOLVE Announces Tag Tile Match

February 7, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– The advertised dark main events for tonight’s WWE Smackdown are WWE Champion John Cena vs. AJ Styles, Dean Ambrose The Miz for the Intercontinental Championship.

– EVOLVE announced the following tag title match for WrestleMania weekend…

