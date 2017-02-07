wrestling / News
WWE News: Tony Nese Injured, Tajiri Returns to 205 Live
February 7, 2017 | Posted by
– It was announced during 205 Live that Tony Nese is injured and out of action. Nese was part of a six-person tag team match alongside Noam Dar and Neville against TJ Perkins, Cedric Alexander and Jack Gallagher on Raw.
– Tajiri made his 205 Live return this week, coming back from an injured knee suffered last month to surprise Brian Kendrick and hit him with the green mist:
@TajiriBuzzsaw
— WWE (@WWE) February 8, 2017
@TajiriBuzzsaw @MrBrianKendrick #205Live
— 205Live (@WWE205Live) February 8, 2017