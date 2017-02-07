– It was announced during 205 Live that Tony Nese is injured and out of action. Nese was part of a six-person tag team match alongside Noam Dar and Neville against TJ Perkins, Cedric Alexander and Jack Gallagher on Raw.

– Tajiri made his 205 Live return this week, coming back from an injured knee suffered last month to surprise Brian Kendrick and hit him with the green mist: