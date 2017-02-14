wrestling / News

WWE News: Tony Nese Returns To Action, Video Of Cesaro’s Trip To Germany, Gallows and Anderson Get A New Shirt

February 14, 2017 | Posted by Joseph Lee

– Tony Nese returned from his minor foot injury during last night’s RAW taping. He teamed up with Drew Gulak to face Cedric Alexander and Mustafa Ali for WWE Main Event. He was only out of action for a little over a week.

– Here is a video from WWE showing Cesaro’s recent promotional trip to Germany.

– WWE has released new t-shirts for Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

