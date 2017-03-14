– WWE has confirmed that the USA Network will air a special presentation of the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony. The presentation will air on April 3rd immediately after Raw.

– 54% of fans have given Raw a Thumbs Up in the latest Twitter poll as of this writing:

What did you think about tonight's #RAW? — WWE (@WWE) March 14, 2017

– Here is another Raw Fallout video, with Tony Nese discussing the Fatal Five-Way match between him, Austin Aries, TJ Perkins, Brian Kendrick and Akira Tozawa on 205 Live with a WrestleMania shot at Neville’s Cruiserweight Championship on the line. Nese says that he’s going to run through all 4 opponents on 205 Live and go on to WrestleMania to take the title: