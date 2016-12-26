wrestling / News
WWE News: Top 10 Debuts of 2016, Karl Anderson Posts With His Wife, WWE Deletes Poll
December 26, 2016 | Posted by
– WWE has deleted a poll in which they asked which WWE Superstar fans wanted to see main event Wrestlemania. Before the poll was removed, AJ Styles was far in the lead with Undertaker at a distant second place.
– WWE has posted a video of the top ten debuts of 2016:
– Karl Anderson posted a photo of himself and his family to Twitter:
Have a beautiful day!
👌🏻🎄 pic.twitter.com/F5w5y7q2Jv
— Karl Anderson (@KarlAndersonWWE) December 25, 2016