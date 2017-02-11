– WWE released this week’s WWE Top 10 video, which features the Top 10 Elimination Chamber OMG Moments. You can check out the video below.

– WWE released a full Elimination Chamber No. 1 contenders match from Elimination Chamber 2013 to determine the challenger for the world heavyweight champion at WrestleMania 29. The match features Randy Orton, Chris Jericho, Jack Swagger, Mark Henry, Kane, and Daniel Bryan.