WWE News: Top 10 Moments for Raw This Week, Table For 3 Clip on Beth Phoenix’s Hall of Fame Induction

June 20, 2017 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris

– WWE released the Top 10 Moments From Last Night’s Raw video. You can check out the new video in the player below.

– WWE released another preview clip for this week’s Table For 3, which you can check out below. The new episode features Kelly Kelly, Maryse, and Eve Torres.

