wrestling / News
WWE News: Top 10 Moments for Raw This Week, Table For 3 Clip on Beth Phoenix’s Hall of Fame Induction
June 20, 2017 | Posted by
– WWE released the Top 10 Moments From Last Night’s Raw video. You can check out the new video in the player below.
– WWE released another preview clip for this week’s Table For 3, which you can check out below. The new episode features Kelly Kelly, Maryse, and Eve Torres.
.@TheBarbieBlank, @EveTorresGracie and @MaryseMizanin were thrilled that @TheBethPhoenix entered the @WWE Hall of Fame! #TableFor3 pic.twitter.com/9i9BZWo6nU
— WWE (@WWE) June 20, 2017