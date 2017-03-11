– WWE has released a new Top 10 video this week, showcasing Brock Lesnar’s Top 10 Most Shocking F5s. You can check out the video below.

– As previously reported, Chris Jericho appears to be taking some time off soon after WrestleMania, since he’s set to tour with his band Fozzy later this May. However, it appears that Jericho will be back later in the summer, as he’s being advertised for live WWE events in June.