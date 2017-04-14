wrestling / News
WWE News: Top 10 NXT Signings of Takeover Era, Rock Presents Baywatch Trailer
– WWE.com has an article looking at the top 10 NXT signings of the Takeover era. The list consists of:
10. Hideo Itami
9. Kassius Ohno
8. Drew McIntyre
7. Austin Aries
6. Bobby Roode
5. Samoa Joe
4. Kevin Owens
3. Asuka
2. Finn Balor
1. Shinsuke Nakamura
– The Rock’s YouTube channel has posted a video of Rock, Zac Efron and Priyanka Chopra presenting the Baywatch trailer at CinemaCon: