– WWE.com has an article looking at the top 10 NXT signings of the Takeover era. The list consists of:

10. Hideo Itami

9. Kassius Ohno

8. Drew McIntyre

7. Austin Aries

6. Bobby Roode

5. Samoa Joe

4. Kevin Owens

3. Asuka

2. Finn Balor

1. Shinsuke Nakamura

– The Rock’s YouTube channel has posted a video of Rock, Zac Efron and Priyanka Chopra presenting the Baywatch trailer at CinemaCon: