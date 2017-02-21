wrestling / News
WWE News: Top 10 Raw Moments, Emma Taunts Bayley
– Emma is featured in the new issue of Oxygen Magazine in Australia for a feature about strong women, and used that feature to mock Raw women’s champion Bayley…
Hey @itsBayleyWWE… Champ… Whatever. You were featured in @OxygenmagAU this month! That's you about to tap.. 😏 #WWE #RAW @WWE pic.twitter.com/1R6pJxFFmA
— EMMA (@EmmaWWE) February 21, 2017
– Here are the top 10 moments from last night’s WWE Raw…