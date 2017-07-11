– Here are the top 10 moments from last night’s Raw…

– WWE sent out the following, announcing that there will be a Mae Young Classic Parade of Champions to introduce all 32 competitors on Facebook Live this Thursday at 6:30PM ET…

The WWE Universe can get its first look at the likes of Toni Storm, Princesa Sugehit, Jazzy Gabert, Rhea Ripley and all 32 Mae Young Classic competitors when they take part in the Mae Young Classic Parade of Champions. Watch this Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT at Facebook.com/WWE to see who will take part in this historic tournament!

The Mae Young Classic begins Monday, Aug. 28, when the first four episodes will be available on demand, exclusively on the award-winning WWE Network. And be sure to tune into WWE Network on Sunday, Aug. 20, immediately following WWE SummerSlam, for Mae Young Classic: Bracketology, a special look at the inaugural 32-woman tournament.