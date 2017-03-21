– Last night’s edition of ranked #3 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen’s social media TV ratings, behind Love & Hip-Hop and Dancing With The Stars. The show did 111,000 interactions with 26,000 unique authors on Twitter, and that is down from the March 6th show, which drew 131,000 Twitter interactions with 28,000 unique authors. The show also had 241,000 Facebook interactions with 156,000 unique authors, down from the March 6th show, which drew 308,000 interactions with 198,000 unique authors on Facebook. [Credit: wrestlinginc.com]

– Here are the top 10 moments from last night’s …